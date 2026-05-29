Archbishop demands urgent rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren

By Philip Nwosu

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has expressed concern over the rising wave of schoolchildren abductions in Nigeria, calling on government and security agencies to take immediate steps to secure the release of kidnapped children and prevent future incidents.

The cleric made the appeal during a condolence message delivered at the funeral Mass for the late Monsignor Gabriel Osu, where he also reflected on the late priest’s legacy of service to the Church and youth development.

More than 50 Catholic priests, several Monsignors and two bishops attended the funeral Mass in Lagos.

Archbishop Martins described the late Monsignor Osu as a dedicated priest remembered for his involvement in the Boys and Girls Brigade and his commitment to mentoring young people.

According to him, the late cleric’s passion for youth development and communication would have made him deeply troubled by the recent wave of school kidnappings.

He referenced incidents including the abduction of the Chibok girls and recent kidnappings in parts of the country, particularly Oyo State, describing them as a national tragedy.

“As a communicator and lover of young people, Monsignor Osu would have been greatly distressed by the situation of children currently in captivity in our country,” he said.

Martins stressed that Nigerian children deserve safe learning environments, warning that persistent insecurity around schools reflects a failure of national responsibility.

“Our children are the future of this nation, and we cannot afford to toy with their welfare,” he said.

He urged authorities to strengthen security measures and prioritise child protection.

Earlier in his homily, the Episcopal Vicar of Lekki Region, Very Rev. Msgr. Paschal Nwaezeapu, urged Christians to embrace silence, reflection and spiritual preparedness, stressing that death is inevitable and eternal life depends on how people live.

Preaching from John 14:1–6, he reminded worshippers that Christ had prepared a place for believers in God’s kingdom.

He described the late Monsignor Gabriel Osu, fondly called “Bobo Osu,” as compassionate, cheerful and committed to service.

Reflecting on the Christian doctrine of resurrection, he said believers should not mourn without hope because death is not the end.

He also warned against procrastination in matters of repentance and condemned what he described as the “tyranny of noise,” saying constant distractions prevent people from hearing God and reflecting on life.