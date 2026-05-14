From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s push for economic revival gained fresh momentum on Thursday when APM Terminals, a global port operator, pledged a whopping $600 million investment in Nigeria’s maritime sector, according to a State House statement issued by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The commitment came during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, where the Regional President of APM Terminals Africa-Europe, Igor van den Essen, led a delegation including Head of Investments Martijn Van Dongen and APM Terminals Nigeria CEO Frederik Klinke to engage the Nigerian leader.

Van den Essen disclosed that the funds would target Apapa port modernisation, logistics infrastructure, and sustained private-sector involvement in the maritime industry. “Nigeria is a strategic stronghold within our African operations,” he said, highlighting over 20 years of collaboration and substantial existing investments.

He lauded Tinubu’s reforms, adding, “President Tinubu’s reform agenda and policy direction have strengthened investor confidence and created renewed momentum for long-term infrastructure investments.”

President Tinubu welcomed the pledge, underscoring Nigeria’s drive to overhaul its ports. “We are determined to move beyond structural bottlenecks and outdated systems,” he stated, stressing the urgency of “advanced technology, faster cargo processing, and improved operational efficiency across the nation’s ports.”

He positioned Nigeria as prime investment territory: “Nigeria possesses the market scale, talent base, and economic potential to support globally competitive maritime and logistics infrastructure investments,” urging other investors to capitalise on the reforms.

Van den Essen also praised the National Single Window (NSW) initiative, noting it has “streamlined trade procedures, improved Customs coordination, and reduced delays in cargo clearance,” reaffirming APM’s dedication to “world-class terminal infrastructure and technology-driven port operations.”

In a separate parley with Winme Group executives, Tinubu doubled down on collaboration, calling for “deeper investment partnerships to unlock Nigeria’s opportunities in logistics, mining, shipping, and integrated infrastructure development”.

He advocated “integrated investments linking ports, transport systems, processing facilities, and export infrastructure to drive industrial growth and competitiveness”.

The Winme delegation voiced optimism, citing close monitoring of Tinubu’s reforms and confidence in Nigeria’s long-term prospects.