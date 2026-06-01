APC, SDP clash over Tinubu’s economic performance

By Lawrence Agbo

A clash erupted between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Sunday over the economic impact of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, with both sides offering sharply contrasting assessments of the country’s progress since May 2023.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, argued that Nigerians have every reason to be optimistic about the future, insisting that the country’s situation has improved significantly since President Tinubu assumed office.

Responding to a question on whether Nigerians should feel more hopeful or disappointed compared to when Tinubu took over in May 2023, Morka said the difference between then and now was “like comparing night and day.”

According to him, the administration’s policies have placed the country on a stronger footing and given citizens reasons to be more confident about Nigeria’s future.

However, SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo rejected the APC’s position, arguing that ordinary Nigerians have seen no meaningful improvement in their living conditions.

Adebayo maintained that only those within government circles could claim to be better off under the current administration.

“If the economy is working, you do not need to tell anyone that it is working,” he said, insisting that the hardships faced by many Nigerians contradict the government’s narrative of economic progress.

The SDP chieftain further accused the APC of suffering from what he described as the “illusion of money,” arguing that the devaluation of the naira creates a false impression of increased revenue without translating into real purchasing power for citizens.

He contended that while government earnings may appear higher in naira terms, the value of that money has been eroded by inflation and currency weakness.

Adebayo also took a swipe at Morka’s defence of the administration, saying the APC’s understanding of economic realities was fundamentally flawed.

“I sympathise with Mr Morka, and I understand now that if this is the framework of their own analysis, even 50 years is not enough to get it right,” he said.

The exchange highlights the growing debate over the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms, which supporters say have laid the foundation for long-term growth, while critics argue they have worsened the cost-of-living crisis and deepened economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.