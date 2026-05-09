By Lukman Olabiyi

A House of Representatives aspirant for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, Prince Abdulhakeem Animashahun, has renewed calls for the zoning of the party’s ticket to Ebute Metta West ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing fairness, equity, and security considerations.

Animashahun disclosed that political representation within the constituency has remained uneven for decades, favouring one bloc at the expense of the other.

According to him, Constituency II has held the House of Representatives seat for about 20 of the last 27 years, while Constituency I has had only about eight years of representation since 1999.

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He noted that the imbalance dates back to the early years of the Fourth Republic, when a lawmaker from Constituency II occupied the seat between 1999 and 2007 before switching to Constituency I, a development he said further distorted the zoning arrangement.

Animashahun explained that subsequent political alignments allowed Constituency II to retain control beyond what would have been a fair rotational cycle. He added that after completing what should have been its second term under an informal zoning understanding, the seat ought to have returned to Constituency I but did not, with Constituency II continuing in office for an additional four years.

“This has extended their dominance to about 12 consecutive years since 2015,” he said.