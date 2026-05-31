APC primary in Bauchi failed due process test — Atiba

By Lawrence Agbo

A legal practitioner and member of the monitoring committee, Temitope Atiba, has faulted the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Bauchi State, alleging that the exercise did not follow the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Speaking on the process on ARISE News, Atiba claimed that although the primary was postponed from Thursday to Friday, no actual election was conducted.

“The APC primary was postponed from Thursday to Friday, but no proper electoral process was conducted,” he said.

According to him, the exercise ended with a candidate reportedly declaring that he had been “anointed” rather than emerging through a transparent voting process.

“Instead, a candidate reportedly announced he had been ‘anointed’, a practice not provided for in the Electoral Act,” Atiba stated.

The legal practitioner argued that the Electoral Act requires political parties to adhere to internal democratic principles by allowing members to participate in the selection of candidates.

“The law requires internal party democracy, participation and transparent selection. Anything outside this framework undermines due process,” he said.

Atiba further maintained that bypassing recognised electoral procedures effectively sidelines party members who are entitled to take part in choosing their party’s flagbearers.

“Anything outside this framework disenfranchises party members who are meant to participate in choosing candidates,” he added.

His comments come amid growing scrutiny of political party primaries ahead of the 2027 elections, with concerns being raised over compliance with democratic procedures and electoral guidelines.