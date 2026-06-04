From Lukman Olabiyi

​A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, has alleged that he was denied victory in the party’s primary election for Agege Constituency I despite emerging winner in the poll.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Egunjobi expressed disappointment over what he described as the manipulation of the primary election outcome.

​He alleged that the party’s leadership in Lagos State disregarded the will of the people and imposed another candidate. According to him, results collated from the various voting centres, as well as records available to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Department of State Services showed that he won the primary election and was duly declared winner.

​Egunjobi claimed that he secured 9,132 votes in the exercise, while his rivals, Oladipo Tunde Shola and Gbenga Michael Abiola, polled 560 and 434 votes, respectively. He, however, alleged that despite finishing third in the contest, Abiola was later announced as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

​He stated that the mandate was freely given to him by the electorate, but for reasons beyond fairness, justice and the principles of democracy, the party’s hierarchy in the state coronated a candidate who came a distant third in the election. The APC stalwart stressed that his grievance was not driven by personal ambition but by a desire to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

​He warned that disregarding the wishes of voters could erode public confidence in democratic institutions and weaken trust in the electoral system. While reaffirming his loyalty to the APC, Egunjobi said he had no intention of causing division or unrest within the party, adding that he remained committed to seeking justice through lawful and constitutional means.

​He disclosed that he had submitted a formal petition to the relevant party organs and electoral appeal bodies, accompanied by evidence to support his claims. He noted that he remains a committed member of the party and a firm believer in democratic principles, appealing directly for fairness, transparency and justice.