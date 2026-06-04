From Lukman Olabiyi

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State have petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Working Committee (NWC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what they described as the wrongful alteration of the outcome of the party’s primary election for Agege Constituency I.

In a petition dated 1st June 2026 and signed by the APC chairman and secretary in Agege LGA, alongside executives from the five wards that make up the constituency, the party leaders alleged that Mr Egunjobi Ganiyu Kola emerged as the winner of the primary election held on 20th May 2026 but was subsequently denied recognition as the party’s candidate.

According to the petition, Egunjobi polled 9,132 votes out of the 10,126 votes cast across the constituency’s five wards. Another aspirant, Mr Oladipo Tunde Shola, reportedly secured 560 votes, whilst Mr Oluwagbenga Michael Abiola garnered 434 votes.

The petitioners stated that Egunjobi was duly screened, cleared, and declared winner of the exercise by the designated Returning Officer, Hon. Kayode Kassim Eleshin, at the conclusion of the primary election.

They further noted that the election was monitored by APC officials, INEC representatives, security agencies, journalists, and other stakeholders, describing the process as peaceful, transparent, and credible.

However, the party leaders expressed concern over the publication of Oluwagbenga Michael Abiola as the APC candidate for Agege Constituency I in a newspaper report dated 25th May 2026.

According to them, the published result was inconsistent with the outcome announced at the primary election and did not reflect the votes recorded across the wards.

The petition urged the APC national leadership to review all records relating to the primary election and uphold what it described as the authentic result declared by the Returning Officer.

“We respectfully urge the National Working Committee and all relevant organs and committees of our great party to uphold the authentic result as declared by the Returning Officer and formally recognise Egunjobi Ganiyu Kola as the duly elected APC candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Agege Constituency I,” the petition read.

The petitioners also said they were prepared to submit documentary and video evidence from the five wards, as well as reports from election observers and security agencies, to support their claims.

They appealed to President Tinubu and the APC leadership to intervene and ensure that the mandate given by party members during the primary election is protected and respected.