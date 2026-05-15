APC picked me from nowhere, I can’t dump the party — Desmond Elliot

By Lawrence Agbo

Lawmaker and actor Desmond Elliot has ruled out leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the party gave him his political platform and he remains loyal to it.

Speaking on TVC while addressing politics in Surulere and speculations about his possible fourth-term bid in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Elliot said he would not consider joining another political party even if he was denied the APC ticket.

According to him, many people have advised him to move elsewhere if the party refuses to hand him the ticket, but he rejected the idea, stressing that loyalty matters.

“So many people have called and said, ‘Hey, go to another party.’ I said, ‘Go to another party? How? Daddy picked me from nowhere,” he said.

Desmond Elliot explained that the APC gave him the opportunity to rise politically when he had no structure of his own, adding that abandoning the party because of personal ambition would be wrong.

The Surulere lawmaker stated that if the party eventually decides that he should step aside, he would accept the decision without bitterness and fully support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

“If the party says, ‘Desmond, you have done well, go and sit down,’ I will sit down and support whoever the party picks,” he added.