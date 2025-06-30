Vows to review FCT Area Council primary

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed July 24 next month as date for the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to appoint the replacement for its erstwhile national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who resigned last week.

The NWC, met several hours at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, under the leadership of the Acting national chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori, resolving to also review the controversial party primary for next year’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Deputy National Secretary, Festus Faunter, said that the resignation of the erstwhile national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has made it incumbent upon the NWC to hold a very vital and important meeting. The party’s deputy chief scribe said: “The other very important aspect that we think you should also know is the approval of the notice for a NEC meeting, the NEC meeting, as you are all aware, is the apex body of the party. And so, whatever it is that we do now, including the endorsement of the national chairman, must also receive the blessings of the NEC.

“And during the meeting, if they so desire that a new chairman is nominated, we will also accept such nomination and then wait for the convention where the final position of the party will be made as far as the substantive chairman is concerned.

“The suggested date for the NEC meeting is the 24th of July, 2025. It.is going to be here in the premises of the APC,” he disclosed.

Other issues discussed at the NWC meeting, according to him, included; “preparations for our bye-elections in some of the states that members of the National Assembly, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the House of Assembly had died or had resigned.

“Preparations are in top gear to ensure that bye-elections are held in those areas. As soon as the time comes, we will let you know. But in the interim, we have already rolled out our plans and we will soon be making them public as far as our positions,” he said

On the controversial Area Council primary, he said: “we have received the report on the primary election. We will review the process and take the final action about it”