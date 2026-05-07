APC House of Reps aspirant Afeso Abubakar steps down

Vows to partner Okpebholo to deliver 2.5m Edo votes for Tinubu in 2027

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Afeso Lucky Abubakar, an All Progressives Congress (APC) contestant for the House of Representatives’ Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, announced on Wednesday that he would collaborate with Monday Okpebholo, the governor of Edo State, in his renewed campaign to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming general elections.

He disclosed this while stepping down from the House of Representatives contest for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

Abubakar said the declaration followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders and supporters across the constituency.

He noted that his political structure would now be fully aligned with the APC campaign framework, with a unified focus on strengthening the party’s electoral performance at all levels.

He stressed that the decision is firmly rooted in a shared commitment to progress, unity and strategic collaboration, pointing out that Governor Okpebholo’s leadership and developmental strides provide a strong foundation to mobilise widespread grassroots support.

He hinted that working together with the governor and party leaders would significantly enhance efforts to achieve the ambitious target of 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu, describing it as both a realistic and necessary goal to consolidate democratic gains and sustain national development.

He added that his supporters across wards and polling units are fully prepared to integrate into the broader APC structure, ensuring coordinated mobilisation and voter engagement ahead of the elections.

Political observers believe this alignment could play a crucial role in boosting the APC’s grassroots strength in Edo State, as momentum gradually builds towards the general elections.