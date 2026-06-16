APC Chieftain condemns claim linking Yari with alleged gold seizure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Akinjide Kazeem Akinola has condemned a false claim linking the Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial district, Abdulaziz Yari to the recent seizure of gold bars by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Akinola, in a statement on Tuesday, described the cheap attempt by malicious actors to smear the reputation of Yari, a former two-term Governor of Zamfara.

“If you go to the streets of Zamfara, every single person you meet will tell you about Senator Yari’s goodwill and his various initiatives to improve the lives of people in the state both within and outside public office.

“This malicious attempt to link him to an alleged gold seizure is designed to harm his growing national profile as a well loved individual who has committed his life to public service and a dependable ally of President Bola Tinubu,” Akinola

wrote.

He noted that the EFCC has released the names of individuals link to the alleged incident and Senator Yari’s name was not even under consideration.

“This tells you everything you need to know. This is part of an ongoing efforts by malicious actors to weaponize falsehood and misinformation to smear Senator Yari’s integrity.

“But like all past attempts, the malicious actors will fail,” he added.