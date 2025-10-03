From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor Pastor Umo Eno has said the broom as symbol of All Progressives Congress (APC) will sweep away hatred, division and promote unity, eschew treachery for development of the state .

Addressing supporters that received him at the Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, Eno directed them to register their names with the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state and participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration(CVR) exercise to enable them vote for more progress and development.

“We are Akwa Ibom united – united for progress and development. And, the symbolic broom of the Party is going to sweep away disunity, poverty, division, and treachery.”

Eno reaffirmed his support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for their second term in office come 2027.

“You must be proud to be connected to the centre in order to continue to receive the support of the centre for the overall benefit of our people and our State”

Eno who arrived Ibom Airport last night he decided to embark on the night flight to the State’s Airport to inspect and be sure of the functionality of the recently restored runway lightings at the Airport.

“I chose to return in the night to inspect our runway – to do project inspection. And, I am satisfied with the lighting work so far done here,”

He commended the management of the airport for a job well done, and for working hard to meet up with the deadline given to them.

“Our Airport is back, so, any flight can land here in the night. Ibom Air can now bring in people, and can night-stop in Uyo for their first flight in the morning to Lagos and Abuja.