From Lukman Olabiyi

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Osun State following allegations by the All Progressives Congress that the Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, orchestrated the assault and intimidation of one of its members, an allegation strongly denied by the state government.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Osun APC alleged that one of its members, Mr Ibrahim Taoreed, popularly known as Arabambi, was abducted and assaulted by suspected political thugs in Owode-Ede, Ede North Local Government Area.

According to the party’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, Taoreed, who is said to be the chairman of a commercial motorcycle riders’ association in the area, alleged that he was attacked and compelled to renounce his membership of the APC.

The opposition party further claimed that the victim was stripped of his leadership position and threatened with prosecution if he continued his association with the APC.

The party accused Akinleye of violating the victim’s fundamental rights and called on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The APC also urged the Osun State Commissioner of Police to invite the Chief of Staff for questioning, insisting that no individual should be considered above the law.

“We are condemning in its entirety the attack on our member and the alleged attempt to force him to renounce his political affiliation,” the statement said.

However, the Osun State Government dismissed the allegations as false and politically motivated.

In a counter-statement, Governor Adeleke’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, described the claims as a concocted narrative designed to tarnish Akinleye’s reputation ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Rasheed maintained that the Chief of Staff is a peaceful politician who has never engaged in acts of violence or intimidation.

The government spokesperson further alleged that the APC was attempting to divert attention from what he described as a pattern of politically motivated violence allegedly linked to members of the opposition party.

He accused individuals associated with the APC of involvement in recent violent incidents in parts of the state, including attacks in Owode-Ede and Osogbo, which reportedly resulted in casualties and injuries.

“Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye is a thoroughbred democrat who respects the democratic rights of citizens. At no time did he force anyone to act against their beliefs,” Rasheed stated.

The governor’s spokesman called on security agencies to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation into the allegations and counter-allegations, including claims made against officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

As at the time of filing this report, the Osun State Police Command had not issued an official statement on the matter.