The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has successfully conducted its Western Zone elections, with winners emerging across several key chapters, including Tin Can, PTML and Seme.

However, the Apapa Chapter election was declared inconclusive due to electoral irregularities.

The elections, held in Lagos, were closely monitored by ANLCA’s Board of Trustees (BOT), the National Executive Council (NECOM), and independent observers from other professional associations. Contested positions spanned the PTML, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT), Seme, Tin Can, and Apapa chapters.

A major disruption occurred during the Apapa Chapter election, where 108 accredited voters were recorded, yet the vote count totalled 125—including ballots cast by BOT and NECOM members. The discrepancy triggered discontent among voters, leading to a heated situation. To restore order, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, Chairman of the BOT, intervened and officially declared the election inconclusive.

Despite the Apapa setback, clear winners emerged in other chapters.

In a landslide victory, Wale Cole emerged as the Chairman of the Tin Can chapter with 105 votes defeating Faturoti Seyi, who managed only 6 votes.

The election also saw Onome Monije securing the position of Public Relations Officer (PRO) with 72 votes while Nwegbe Frank Paul was elected Secretary with 66 votes against Ovien Michael’s 46 votes, Sunny Onochie emerged as the Vice Chairman defeating Innocent Odera who managed to pull 30 votes against 78votes

At the Seme border, the elections were unchallenged, with Wasiu Toyin Abioye emerging as Chairman alongside all other candidates who ran unopposed for various positions.

A significant shake-up occurred at the KLT (Kirirkiri Lighter Terminal) chapter, where Chibuzor Ogamba unexpectedly announced his decision to step down for Ahmed Bello as Chairman. However, his declaration that he would assume the Vice Chairmanship role instead sparked controversy, prompting Bello to acknowledge his withdrawal but clarify that the board would decide on the vice-chairmanship position.

The PTML chapter saw Sunday Nwarinze clinching the Chairman position with 45 votes, overcoming Waheed Adeboje, who secured 20 votes. Meanwhile, Suleiman Ayokunle won the Secretary position with 43 votes, defeating Chijioke Daniel, who garnered 21 votes. Babatunde Adekoya was elected as Vice Chairman, while Adeyemi Haastrup took the Treasurer role.

Speaking, Emenike Nwokeji, the National President of the Association, said that the election period comes with tension, but it serves as an opportunity to elect new leaders.

“These are leaders that will guide us through and lead us for a period. When you elected us, we promised you that we are going to provide a level playing ground. The leaders that you will have will be elected by you.

We are choosing our leaders in the open but if anything you feel is wrong, you can point it out

“The purpose of some people in this election is to hijack ANLCA, but I will advise them that ANLCA is too big for anybody to hijack; all of us would serve our tenure and leave if anybody thinking that ANLCA would be a division of his office, the person is a liar,” he said.

He averred that after the election, the Association will organize a retreat to re-orientate its members for proper conduct.

He urged the potential winners to be magnanimous in victory and encouraged the losers to try again as it may not be their turn this time.

While the elections showcased ANLCA’s commitment to democratic leadership within its chapters, the Apapa Chapter’s unresolved outcome remains a pressing concern. The BOT is expected to provide further guidance on the next steps to ensure a transparent and credible process for all stakeholders.

