Anambra: Vicar suspended by Anglican church over ‘fake miracles’

By Seyi Babalola

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has suspended Ifunaya Maduka, Vicar of St. Paul’s Parish, Nteje, in Anambra State’s Oyi Local Government Area, over allegations of staging fake prophesies and miracles.

Maduka received a six-month unpaid suspension for conduct unbecoming of an ordained priest, according to the church.

In a suspension letter dated April 27, 2026, the Bishop of the Diocese of the Niger, Owen Nwokolo, accused the cleric of orchestrating “arranged and manipulated” prophecies by allegedly using individuals he knew and paid, while presenting such acts as genuine manifestations of divine power.

When presented with facts, the bishop stated that the priest admitted to involvement in the activity.

According to the letter, the claims highlighted major ecclesiastical and moral problems, including false prophecy, deception of the faithful, abuse of God’s name, and conduct that could be interpreted as gaining money under false pretences.

The diocese said such actions were inconsistent with the doctrine, discipline, and ethical standards of the Anglican Church, adding that they had brought disrepute to the church and undermined public trust.

As part of the disciplinary measures, Maduka has been directed to hand over all church property, records, funds, and official materials in his possession to the People’s Warden and to vacate the parish premises within four days.

The church also announced that a disciplinary panel would be formed within one month to undertake a thorough investigation and determine any extra sanctions in accordance with church statutes.

The diocese stated that the decision was made after due thought and in the interest of upholding discipline, integrity, and accountability in the ministry.