Anambra: Soludo meets Ozo Awka Society, vows transformation of state capital

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has called on the people of Awka to embrace their status as a 21st-century cosmopolitan city, declaring that his administration is “very intentional” about making the state capital a premier destination.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with members of the Ozo Awka Society, led by Ozo Sir Chukwujekwu Eze, the Governor emphasized that Awka holds a special place in his heart and the state’s developmental agenda.

Governor Soludo highlighted his administration’s commitment to infrastructure, noting that he has broken a 34-year “jinx” by constructing a befitting Government House and Lodge.

“I am the governor that decided to make Awka a true state capital in the real sense of it,” Soludo stated. “When I campaigned, I promised to live in Awka, and today you are within the Light House, which consists of 57 buildings. We build the Solution Fun City because we want Awka to be a destination.”

The Governor did not shy away from the long-standing traditional leadership tussle and town union crises that have plagued the community. He revealed that despite having the “easy choice” to ignore the chaos, he felt a duty to intervene.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Chief Austine Ndigwe, whom the Governor described as a “friend,” he was firm on the rule of law, noting that the state’s Commission of Enquiry found that Obi Gibson Nwosu was never dethroned, and Ndigwe was never legally enthroned.

“According to the state traditional rulers law, if you parade as a second traditional ruler in a community, you go to jail,” Governor Soludo warned.

The Governor noted that the crisis, which allegedly stemmed from burial rites and zoning disputes, had become “egocentric.” He pointed out that the community’s constitution stipulates that it is the turn of Nkwelle village to produce the next ruler according to zoning, but the process was disregarded.

Governor Soludo challenged the Ozo titleholders—who are traditionally known for speaking the truth—to show leadership. Drawing parallels to his success in resolving a 20-year crisis in his hometown of Isuofia, he urged Awka’s professionals and stakeholders to project the city positively.

The Governor further urged Awka to build a grand central palace for the Eze Uzu Awka, similar to those in Onitsha or Ile Ife. He pledged that the state government would contribute to its construction, aiming for completion within a year.

With the Traditional Imo Awka festival approaching, the Governor noted the need for a unified date but clarified that the event scheduled for the 23rd May, 2026 cannot hold due to a conflicting statewide event that equally requires security presence.

“Government will bring law and order, but Awka people will bring lasting peace,” Governor Soludo remarked.

The Governor concluded by urging the “giant” of Awka to be awake. He lamented that despite its immense potential, the city has been “punching below its weight.”

“My only interest is for the betterment of Anambra and for Awka to regain its lost glory,” he said. “The duty of leadership is to do the uncomfortable thing, sometimes even to save the people from themselves.”

Sir Chukwujekwu Eze who spoke on behalf of the Society, recieved what the Governor said and assured that they would go home, consult widely and take necessary actions, especially as it relates to the change of date for the Traditional festival, after which, they will communicate the state government in writing.

Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Ben Nwankwo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Dr. Ossy Onuko, President General of Awka, Chief Fred Chinwuba, Prime Minister of Awka, among others, were also part of the meeting