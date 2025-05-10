From Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command arrested a female kidnapper, Chinaza Udemezue, and three others in a raid on May 9, at 7:30 pm, just 48 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the state.

Operatives from the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a criminal hideout in Uke, Idemili South Local Government Area, as disclosed by Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on Saturday, May 10.

The police recovered three vehicles: a black Lexus GS 350 (ENU 561 LY), an ash-coloured Toyota Camry (UWN 614 HK), and a navy blue Toyota Corolla (UMZ 135 AD). Other items seized included an HP laptop, a car spraying machine, motor wires, and methamphetamine (locally known as Mkpurummiri).

The suspects, aged 19–28, are undergoing interrogation to uncover their modus operandi and track other gang members, with Udemezue revealing her boyfriend, the gang leader, escaped with their firearms.