Anambra First Lady hails Nigerian workers on May Day 2026

01 May 2026 5:30 pm WAT

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Anambra State First Lady Mrs Nonye Soludo

Anambra State First Lady Mrs Nonye Soludo

You are the backbone of every government progress, she says

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State First Lady Mrs Nonye Soludo has described Nigerian workers as the backbone of every progress recorded across government circles, pointing out the need to honour their labour at all times.

In a heartfelt message that resonates deeply with the spirit of the day, the Governor’s wife paid glowing tribute to every Nigerian worker, noting that May Day belongs to every hand that has ever held a tool, carried a load, typed through the night, swept a floor, nursed a patient, taught a child, or built something greater than themselves.

Mrs Nonye Soludo described labour as the very foundation of every great society. She said that behind every road, every school, every harvest, and every institution in Nigeria stands the tireless dignity of the Nigerian worker.

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She stated that their sacrifices deserve to be honoured and celebrated, not just on May Day, but every single day.

The First Lady extended warm greetings particularly to the workers of Anambra State and, indeed, to all workers across the country, acknowledging their resilience, commitment, and daily contributions to nation-building, even in the face of prevailing economic challenges.

Mrs Soludo called for fresh momentum and a renewed commitment from government at all levels, employers, and citizens alike.

She stressed the need to ensure that those who labour are adequately protected, respected, and fairly rewarded for their sweat and toil.

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