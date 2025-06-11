From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Amidst wave of insecurity, the University of Jos, Plateau State, is set to host the 2025 Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), slated November 6–16, 2025.

This was confirmed by the General Manager of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, in Abuja, clarifying that there was no cause for alarm as the government would put mercenary to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

He said: “Well, I think that the security problems in Plateau seem to have been overflowed, let me put it, because I know for a fact that a lot of states in Nigeria are probably not as safe as Jos, and as Plateau State is.

“But the moment there are any minor incidents or even attacks on rural communities that are not within Jos, the whole news media picks it up, and make it sound like Jos is a war zone.

“What I am saying is that Jos is safe, safe. But this is not to deny the fact that like other states in Nigeria, we are battling with attacks by people who from official sources have been neither named as herdsmen or known gunmen, bandits and the rest of that.”

UNIJOS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, represented by Abaji Adankala, on his part, expressed satisfaction with the preparations. He noted that the consulting team is meeting expectations in promoting the upcoming NUGA Games.

“As the host university, we feel very pleased with their readiness,” he said.

Prof. Ishaya, however, disclosed that preparations are currently at 90 percent and expressed confidence in the university’s capacity to successfully host the national event.

The Group Chairman of Royal CBS, Khalifah Onu, said the 2025 university games would stand out due to its structured roadmap and the solid backing of President Bola Tinubu, whom he praised for his dedication to youth development.

He stressed that the impact of the competition would go beyond a single year, aiming to empower young people and help them become champions on the international stage throughout their careers.