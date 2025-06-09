From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi SAN has faulted public outcry over the discontinuation of criminal charges against the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka C. Onyeali-Ikpe.

Fagbemi in a statement yesterday said the decision was taken in the best interest of justice and fairness as a careful review of the case did not connect Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge.

The Federal government has charged Onyeali-Ikpe and others before the Lagos division of the Federal High Court over alleged multi -billion-naira fraud.

Other defendants listed in the charge No; FHC/L/138C/2025, are Victor Ukutt ( a lawyer) Whoba Ugwunna Ogo (now at large) and Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe, over the alleged unlawful conversion of funds belonging to Woobs Resources Limited.

The charge was filed against the defendants by M. B. Abubakar, Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN.

The eight-count charge was filed before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Lagos division of the Federal High Court under Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

It accused the defendants of conspiracy and violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended), among others.

However, in an amended 10-count charge filed on May 5, 2025, the Federal Government dropped the name of the Fidelity Bank MD, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe, and replaced it with Safiya Whoba.

The amended charges allege that between 2011 and 2024, Victor Ukutt, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo, Safiya Whoba (now at large), and Fidelity Bank Plc engaged in multiple acts of fraud and money laundering involving Woobs Resources Limited’s accounts with Fidelity Bank.

The current defendants in the case are: Victor Ukutt, Esq., Fidelity Bank Plc, Whoba Ugwunna Ogo, and Safiya Whoba, listed as the 1st to 4th defendants, respectively.

This development has since elicited public outcry with negative insinuations over the discontinuation of the criminal charge against Onyeali-Ikpe by the AGF.

However, responding to the negative reactions, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has clarified that the decision was taken in the best interest of justice.

In a statement by his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, the AGF urged the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to reactions trailing the discontinuation of the criminal charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The Attorney General’s decision to discontinue the criminal charge against Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, is a testament to the office’s commitment to upholding justice and fairness.

As the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to enter a nolle prosequi, discontinuing a prosecution where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

This decision followed a careful review of the case which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of the Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened.

The Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and we have every confidence that this decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.

This decision does not to exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge which is still pending before the court, but rather a demonstration of the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served.

We urge the public to allow the legal process to run its course and to refrain from speculation or jumping to conclusions.

The AGF will ensure that the best interest of Justice is served at all times and that all those found wanting, at any time, face the full weight of law to serve as a deterrent to others,” Fagbemi concluded.