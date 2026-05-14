By Sunday Ani

Dr Olayinka AbdulRasheed Alausa has declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, pledging inclusive leadership, grassroots empowerment and improved representation for residents.

Alausa, who made the declaration during a stakeholders’ meeting at his constituency office yesterday disclosed that he was deeply connected to the constituency and the yearnings of the people.

Speaking on his ambition, he said his decision to join the race was driven by supporters within his political group who believe he can deliver quality representation and tangible development to the area.

He said his record of community service through the Omo Alausa Foundation, including soft loans, empowerment programmes and the construction of public toilets and other initiatives, demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of residents.

“The people wanted me because they believe I can make a huge difference by representing them. They know the kind of work I have done privately in the community.”

He said both the young and the old, including youths and first-time voters in the constituency were demanding positive change and a more responsive style of leadership.

He criticised the current representation of the constituency, alleging that some empowerment initiatives had not been fairly distributed across ethnic and community lines.

He called for a representative who would serve all residents equally, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“We need someone who understands the pains and yearnings of the people, and who can carry everybody along.

“Currently, our representative at the Green Chambers is a non-indigene. He is from the Igbo tribe. However, constituents have been complaining about the quality of representation he offers.

Some of the empowerment projects he has done since he was elected has benefited mainly the Igbo.

This shows lack of fairness and inequality. He must understand that he represents everybody in the community and not a segment of the constituency. This alone is a no-no for many residents of the constituency. How do we stop this?

“We need a superior and responsible representation. We want a representative that knows the yearnings of the people and feel their pains. We need someone that can carry along both party and non-party members across religious and ethnic divides.

“We need someone that can bring dividends of democracy and policies that would have direct impacts on the people of Oshodi-Isolo without nepotism and being tribalistic.

“You don’t segregate people because they don’t belong to your tribe and religion. This should stop. Our people are way too generous to allow the incursion of people that cannot give quality leadership to them.

“I offer the kind of representation the people need. I have a bright chance of being the party candidate. If you look at the demographic, we have a lot of young people and new voters who are yearning for positive change.

“Many of them are disappointed in the current representation and they look forward to a better replacement which we are ready to give. This alternative we are ready to give to the people that deserve a positive change.”

The aspirant maintained that if given the mandate and access to public resources, he would expand development projects and ensure greater dividends of democracy for the people of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II.

He urged voters to assess the achievements, competence and leadership records of all aspirants before making their choice, insisting that the constituency deserves better representation.