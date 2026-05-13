From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has boasted that Akwa Ibom State will deliver the highest number of votes for the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the South South geo-political zone.

Akpabio stated this during the consultation of critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where Governor Umo Eno, formally consulted party members on his return bid to the Government House in 2027

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying,” the event of today shows that Governor Eno is a peaceful Governor, a man of God in words and in deeds. His peaceful disposition and ability to carry everybody along has given us the assurance that in the South South geo-political zone, Akwa Ibom will deliver the highest number of votes.

“Despite the fact that he has no one challenging him for the sole ticket of the party, he is humble enough to still consult party members and critical stakeholders in the state. That is very instructive of the kind of person he is.

“If you also go around the state, you will know that there is a Government in place. Projects are being initiated, completed and commissioned for the use of the people. Even abandoned projects are being completed and commissioned. That is a Governor that has the progress of his people at heart. I congratulate him on the recent commencement of International flights to and from the Victor Attah International Airport.”

Speaking further, Akpabio stated that the people and Government of Akwa Ibom State were very grateful to President Bola Tinubu for supporting one of their sons to the exalted position of the President of the Senate and would show their gratitude at the polls next year.