Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has empowered 1187 persons with N492.7m farm, trade, and business grants in Uyo Federal Constituency. The Governor disbursed the grants at Uyo Federal Constituency Town Square Meeting held at the Ibom Hall grounds in Uyo this week.

The Governor said 276 constituents were selected to benefit from the ARISE Farmers grant, 628 for the ARISE Traders grant, 263 for the ARISE Equipment support scheme, while eight persons benefited from the N5 million MSME grant, and 12 got cars and mini buses.

He said within the two years of his administration, 116 projects, including roads, health centres, compassionate homes, elderly home, and primary schools have been executed across the Federal Constituency which comprises Uyo, Uruan, Nsit Attai and Ibesikpo Asutan LGAs.

He also said the meeting was to receive the documents from the Constituency based on their needs in order to include them in the 2026 budget, and to give grants to the constituents, as would be done in all other federal constituencies. The Governor said the selection process was powered from the ARISE Youth Employment portal and that the beneficiaries were qualified citizens of the Federal Constituency.

He directed the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Development Center (Ibom LED) to commence the process of training another 50 persons each from all the recognised female and male support groups, for another set of empowerment. The Governor also announced the federal government-funded ward development empowerment initiative for 100O persons per ward, and urged the people to return to their respective wards to ensure that entrepreneurs at their respective wards partake in the programme.

Governor Eno also celebreated Uduak Otu Ita, Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police College, Oji River, Enugu, who was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner in the Nigerian Police Force, and presented her with a brand new SUV, saying that the stride was a source of encouragement and motivation especially for the girl child.

At the event, the Governor was adopted as the sole candidate for Uyo Federal Constituency in the 2027 election following a motion moved by Rt. Hon. Mark Esset, and seconded by Hon. Ubong Attah.