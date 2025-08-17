From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno has offered to preside over a committee to resolve the longstanding communal conflict between Eket and Ibeno over boundary disputes in the state.

During a town hall meeting for Eket Federal Constituency, Eno announced the establishment of the committee to address the lingering boundary conflict and assured that he would personally chair the panel to ensure a speedy resolution to the perennial boundary skirmishes.

He said the composition of the committee would include two nominees each from Ibeno, Eket, and Esit Eket LGAs, respectively, adding that Mbo Local Government would be represented due to its shared boundary with Stubb Creek.

Meanwhile, the decision by the Governor to resolve the Ibeno-Esit Eket crisis has drawn commendations from Ibeno leaders, who say such a move is long overdue.

Speaking after an emergency general meeting in Upenekang, the spokesperson for Akwaha Esop Ndito Ibeno Worldwide, Chief UmanIbono Ekaluo, lauded the government’s intervention and urged the committee to be impartial and thorough in examining historical records, treaties, and royalty payments connected to Stubb Creek.

Ekaluo recalled violent invasions allegedly carried out by armed attackers from Eket and Esit Eket, leading to the loss of lives, destruction of property worth billions of naira, and displacement of residents.

“Notable incidents include the February 28, 2024, attack on Iwuoachang community where seven people were killed, the November 8, 2024, invasion of Inua Eyet Ikot, the December 24, 2024, attack on Ndito Eka Iba, and two more assaults on Inua Eyet Ikot this year; the latest on August 1, 2025.”

He lamented that despite the magnitude of destruction, humanitarian relief has been absent, and state development projects in Ibeno remain almost non-existent.

“We have endured these unprovoked attacks not out of cowardice but to avoid escalating violence that could scare away oil and gas investors,” he said.