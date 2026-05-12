From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has submitted her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial nomination forms at the party’s National Secretariat, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The submission, which was witnessed by party supporters, stakeholders and PDP faithful, signals the formal commencement of her bid to return to the Senate for another term.

Speaking shortly after submitting the forms, she thanked the people of Kogi Central and members of the PDP for their continued support and confidence in her leadership.

She said her decision to seek re-election was driven by the need to sustain purposeful representation and deepen democratic governance at the grassroots.

“I remain committed to the service of my people and the advancement of democratic values. This journey is not about personal ambition alone, but about sustaining purposeful representation, empowering our youths and women and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community,” she said.

The lawmaker stated that her focus remains on infrastructure development, education, healthcare delivery and the expansion of economic opportunities for constituents across Kogi Central.

“We have started a movement of hope, inclusion and progress. By the grace of God and the support of our people, we shall continue to build a future where every citizen feels represented and valued,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has gained prominence in the National Assembly for her advocacy on governance and social welfare issues, expressed confidence that her re-election bid would consolidate the ongoing development efforts across Kogi Central.