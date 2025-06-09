“You are a role model,” says Aliko Dangote

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has paid tribute to his wife, Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Godswill Akpabio, on her 54th birthday, saying she is an exceptional woman whose good deeds will never be forgotten.

Speaking at a ceremony held in her country home in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday, Akpabio declared, “Be assured of my love forever. My dear wife, words cannot describe my joy as you add another year to your age today.”

“Your life is replete with positive impact on humanity. Your love for fellow women, children and the less privileged in our society will continue to be celebrated,” he added.

Recalling her years as First Lady of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, Senator Akpabio noted, “You made my tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State exceptional when, as the First Lady, you initiated numerous programmes through the Family Life Enhancement Initiative (FLEI), which changed frowns to smiles on the faces of thousands of Akwa Ibom people. Your good deeds—especially your humility in serving women, children, and the vulnerable—shall never be forgotten.”

He continued, “Even out of office, you have continued to impact lives through various empowerment initiatives, medical outreaches, and interventions such as building homes for widows and the less privileged. My family is blessed to have a God-fearing wife and mother like you.”

He also presented her with a special birthday card, filled with heartfelt prayers and goodwill messages.

In his goodwill message, President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, lauded Mrs. Akpabio’s contributions to society, saying:

“You are a role model. Your commitment to national development through various empowerment projects is truly commendable.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, described the celebrant as

“a prayerful and supportive woman who has remained steadfast in encouraging her husband’s political journey and leadership.”

He wished her “many more years of fruitful service to humanity.”

In response, Mrs. Akpabio expressed deep gratitude to her husband and all present, saying:

“Thank you, my dear husband, for your love and for always supporting me. I want to reassure you once again of my love, support, and loyalty to you.”

She also thanked friends and associates for their presence, prayers, and constant encouragement, describing them as part of her extended family.