Akpabio not meddling in Kogi politics, Echocho’s camp slams APC group

The media office of Senator Isah Jibrin (Echocho), who represents Kogi East, has debunked allegations of external interference in the district’s politics, describing claims that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is attempting to impose a candidate as “misleading and baseless.”

In a statement released on Saturday by Mikail Ibrahim, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Senator Jibrin, the camp addressed a report alleging a plot to impose the senator on the people in violation of an established zoning arrangement.

Ibrahim clarified that there is no binding zoning formula in Kogi East, noting that the region’s political history favors competence and popularity over sectional sentiments.

He pointed to recent decisions by prominent leaders as evidence of Senator Jibrin’s broad-based appeal across federal constituencies: Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka of Idah Federal Constituency, who purchased senatorial nomination forms and declared support for Echocho; and Dr. Kashim Akor of Ankpa Federal Constituency, who also purchased forms and later endorsed the incumbent senator.

“The assertion that there is an established zoning arrangement in Kogi East is simply untrue,” Ibrahim stated. “The voluntary support from leaders in Idah and Ankpa federal constituencies for Senator Echocho demonstrates that he is seen as the most viable and widely accepted candidate for the district.”

The statement further highlighted that the people of Dekina Federal Constituency are actively pushing for the senator to return for a third term, citing his “outstanding performance, effective representation, and legislative contributions” as the primary drivers of the movement.

Responding to the mention of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the media aide warned against dragging national leadership into local political contests without evidence, calling it a calculated attempt to create unnecessary tension within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Dragging the name of the Senate President into local contests is unnecessary and aimed at creating avoidable tension. The people of Kogi East are politically mature and fully capable of making their own decisions without external influence or sponsored narratives,” the statement added.

Ibrahim urged political actors to move away from “manufactured narratives” and focus on issue-based politics, maintaining that Senator Echocho’s growing support is rooted in his proven track record and connection with the grassroots.

The media office concluded by calling on all stakeholders to respect the democratic process and to refrain from statements that could undermine the unity and progress of the party in the state, and challenge those hidden under a non existence names and group to be bold enough and show their faces and true identity not pseudo opposition.