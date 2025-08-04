From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been conferred with the International Peace Award by the Global Peace Movement International, in recognition of his contributions to global diplomacy and parliamentary leadership.

The announcement was made by the President of the organisation, Dr. Mike Uyi, in a press statement on Monday. He described Akpabio’s recognition as a reflection of his “exceptional leadership and vision” in promoting peace and restoring Nigeria’s standing on the international stage.

“Global Peace Movement International is delighted to announce that Senator Godswill Akpabio, the esteemed Senate President of Nigeria, has been honored with the prestigious International Peace Award,” Uyi said in a statement.

According to him, Akpabio’s pivotal role as an Executive Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Commissioner contributed significantly to Nigeria’s re-admittance into the global parliamentary body, after more than five decades of absence.

“His pivotal role in restoring Nigeria’s IPU membership, a distinction lost over five decades ago, is a monumental achievement that showcases his dedication to reinstating Nigeria’s prominent position on the global stage,” he said.

Uyi further noted that the Senate President’s efforts have elevated Nigeria’s international stature and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to promoting global cooperation and understanding.

“The Global Peace Movement International takes great pride in recognizing and honoring Akpabio’s remarkable achievements, celebrating his profound impact on Nigeria’s diplomatic landscape and his tireless efforts in promoting peace, unity, and cooperation,” the statement added.

He said the formal presentation of the award would take place in August 2025.

“This award serves as a testament to his outstanding contributions to global peace and diplomacy, and we are confident that his leadership will continue to inspire a new generation of leaders and citizens alike,” Uyi stated.