Akeredolu, Barguwa, others pick Labour nomination forms

From Idu Jude, Abuja

Former first lady of Ondo State and widow of late Rotimi Akeredolu, Mrs Betty Akeredolu-Anyanwu, and Hon. Hassan Mamman Barguwa of Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency in Adamawa State were among many who picked party nomination forms for various elective positions as the surge continued for a second day.

Others are Hon. Dennis Chibuzor Oshai, Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State, and Hon. Eric Edward, contesting for the State House of Assembly seat for Hong State Constituency in Adamawa State.

Also in the race is Mohammed Hayatu Atiku, vying for the State House of Assembly seat for Uba/Gaya Constituency in Adamawa State, among other aspirants.

These are in addition to about 12 candidates vying for various positions who obtained their nomination forms on the first day.

Speaking to The Sun shortly after purchasing his nomination forms, Hon. Hassan Mamman Barguwa, a former member of the House of Representatives for Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, commended the process and modalities put in place by the party, describing the exercise as seamless. He also expressed confidence in the renewed fortunes of the party and assured supporters of the party’s growing strength in Adamawa State and across the North-East.

He said his decision to return to contest the position he held almost a decade ago was born out of his people’s call for good representation. “I was there years back and the people have tasted other hands and changed their minds. I was there under the Labour Party and I think the party is stronger in Adamawa State to give me victory.”

While commenting on the chances of opposition parties in a state controlled by the ruling APC, he said, “You forget that politics is no longer by political parties, it is now by individuals and personalities. Someone was there before the governor who was displaced and so also the party can also be displaced.”

As of press time, many aspirants were still at the party’s National Secretariat seeking to purchase nomination forms.