Akande-Sadipe denies APC defection rumours, affirms party loyalty

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The lawmaker representing Oluyole Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has dismissed reports alleging that she has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the claim as false, malicious and politically motivated.

In a statement on Monday made available to journalists, Akande-Sadipe said she remains a committed and active member of the APC, stressing that she has not joined any other political party.

According to her, “I have not left the APC. I remain a committed, loyal, and active member of the All Progressives Congress, the party under whose platform I have served and continue to serve the good people of Oluyole Federal Constituency, Oyo State, and Nigeria.”

The federal lawmaker clarified that she is registered as a member of only one political party, the APC, warning the public against any document, publication, membership slip or online material suggesting otherwise.

She described the circulation of materials bearing her name, image or personal information as fraudulent and criminal, adding that such actions may amount to identity theft, forgery, cybercrime, impersonation, defamation and politically motivated fraud.

Akande-Sadipe disclosed that she has already reported the matter to relevant security agencies and requested a thorough investigation into those behind the alleged false publication.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, noting that the rumours would not distract her from serving her constituents.

The lawmaker urged party members, supporters and the general public to disregard the defection rumour, insisting that she remains firmly rooted in the APC.