Ajadi hails Arowosaye’s appointment as Pacesetter Minerals Chairman

By Seyi Babalola

The Oyo Central Senatorial candidate under the banner of Team Seyi Makinde, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Hon. Arowosaye Saheed Adeyemi, popularly known as AROSAD, on his recent appointment as Chairman of the Pacesetter Minerals Development Company, describing it as a well-deserved recognition of his dedication to public service and grassroots development.

Ajadi also joined political stakeholders, family members, friends, and associates in celebrating Arowosaye’s birthday on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, which turned into a double celebration for the newly appointed chairman.

Arowosaye was appointed to the strategic position by Seyi Makinde on Monday, May 11, 2026, as part of the governor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance structures and maximise the economic potential of the state’s solid minerals sector.

Speaking at the birthday gathering attended by notable political figures from across Oyo State, Ajadi praised Arowosaye’s loyalty to the administration and his commitment to the state’s progress, noting that the appointment came at a significant moment in his life.

According to Ajadi, the coincidence of the appointment and birthday celebration symbolised a new chapter of service and greater responsibility for the celebrant.

“I heartily congratulate my brother, Hon. Arowosaye Saheed Adeyemi, on his well-earned appointment as Chairman of Pacesetter Minerals Development Company. This appointment is a testament to his hard work, loyalty and his contributions to the growth of our party and the development of Oyo State,” Ajadi said.

Ajadi added that Governor Makinde’s choice reflected confidence in Arowosaye’s leadership abilities and his capacity to deliver in a sector considered vital to the state’s economic diversification agenda.

“The solid minerals sector holds enormous opportunities for Oyo State, and I am confident that Hon. Arowosaye will bring fresh ideas, transparency and purposeful leadership to the company. His appointment is not only a personal achievement but also a call to greater service for the people,” he stated.

The senator candidate further wished Arowosaye a long life in good health, praying that the new age would usher in more accomplishments and impact in both public and private life.

“As he marks his birthday today, I pray that Almighty God grants him wisdom, strength and many more years to serve humanity. It is my belief that this new role will open greater doors for him to contribute meaningfully to the progress of Oyo State,” Ajadi said.

The event drew several political stakeholders, loyalists of Governor Seyi Makinde, and community leaders who came to felicitate with Arowosaye on both his birthday and elevation to the new office.

Observers at the gathering described the appointment as significant, especially at a time when Oyo State is drawing attention to its mineral resources as a potential source of revenue generation and industrial development.

The Pacesetter Minerals Development Company is expected to play a major role in coordinating investment, exploration and sustainable management of mineral resources across Oyo State, a development many believe could boost the state’s internally generated revenue and create jobs for residents.