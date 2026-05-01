Ajadi congratulates PDP members, backs BoT, urges unity for 2027 elections

By Seyi Babalola

The leading gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated all members of the party across the country following what he described as a “defining constitutional intervention” by the Board of Trustees (BoT) aimed at restoring stability to the party after the recent Supreme Court judgment.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, Ajadi welcomed the assumption of leadership of the PDP by the BoT, describing the move as a timely step to prevent a leadership vacuum and reposition the party for unity, peace, and electoral competitiveness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the current moment presents an opportunity for all stakeholders in the PDP to put aside personal and factional interests and embrace reconciliation in the collective interest of the party and the Nigerian people.

“I sincerely congratulate all members of our great party, the PDP, at this critical moment. The decision of the Board of Trustees to assume constitutional leadership is not only timely but also necessary to stabilise the party and restore confidence among members nationwide,” he said.

Ajadi further urged all aggrieved stakeholders to respect the position of the BoT and support its efforts to convene an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which is expected to set up an interim National Working Committee that will guide the party through a renewed process of unity and restructuring.

He emphasised that the priority now should be the emergence of a credible, INEC-recognised structure capable of presenting candidates in all elective positions for the 2027 general elections.

“What matters now is unity of purpose. The BoT must be fully supported to carry out its constitutional responsibilities, including the constitution of the NEC and an Interim National Working Committee that will ensure the PDP is fully prepared and compliant with all electoral requirements,” he added.

The Oyo governorship hopeful also appealed to party leaders, governors, lawmakers, youth and women wings, as well as state chapters, to rally behind the ongoing reconciliation process.

He noted that the PDP must learn from its internal challenges and emerge stronger, more united, and more focused on delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

“The PDP belongs to all of us. This is the time to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue, and rebuild trust. Our strength lies in unity, and only a united PDP can win and govern effectively in 2027,” he said.

Ajadi reiterated by commending party members who have remained steadfast during the period of internal crisis, expressing optimism that the current intervention by the BoT will usher in lasting peace and political stability within the party.