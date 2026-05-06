Aisha Yesufu quits ADC, joins NDC, announces FCT Senate bid

Prominent activist Aisha Yesufu has left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where she has also declared her intention to contest the Federal Capital Territory senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

Yesufu made the announcement on Wednesday via her X account, saying her decision was driven by what she described as a clearer understanding of the country’s political direction and her continued support for Peter Obi.

“The next couple of days will define the future of this nation. This deeper understanding is why I resigned from ADC to join NDC as I follow the leadership of Peter Obi, who today embodies the hope and aspiration of a Nigeria that works,” she wrote.

She said her earlier support for Obi was what led her into the ADC, adding that her latest move reflects a decision to remain consistent. “When I give my word, I keep it. My decision to support Peter Obi first led me to ADC. To continue to honour that promise, I am joining the NDC,” she added.

The activist also confirmed she would not just be a party member but a candidate. “This time I am joining the NDC not just as a member but as one running for the FCT Senatorial seat,” she stated.

Yesufu said she ensured a smooth exit from the ADC after concluding her responsibilities, noting that she served in several roles within the party. She expressed appreciation to colleagues, describing the experience as valuable.

Her defection comes amid ongoing political realignments within the opposition, especially after Obi and former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also moved to the NDC, triggering a wave of exits from the ADC.