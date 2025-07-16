… says former First Lady reverted to maiden name

By Chinelo Obogo

Public affairs analyst Farooq Kperogi has alleged that Nigeria’s former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was divorced from the late President Muhammadu Buhari before his passing.

Kperogi made the claim in a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday while responding to reports that Aisha had stated her late husband had asked her to seek forgiveness from Nigerians on his behalf.

He further stated that Aisha had reverted to her maiden name before Buhari’s demise.

“I can’t verify the authenticity of that statement, but what I do know is that before Buhari’s death, he and Aisha were no longer married. They had divorced, and she resumed using her maiden name, Aisha Halilu,” Kperogi wrote.

To support his claim, Kperogi said, “If you paid attention, you’d notice Aisha didn’t accompany Buhari to Daura after he left office. He was alone when he later moved to Kaduna.

“Even when he fell ill and there were suggestions that Aisha travel to London to care for him, she reportedly hesitated because they were no longer married.

“She only went in his final days after much persuasion. Now, during this mourning period, she seems understandably uncertain about her role.”

Kperogi also cast doubt on the widely circulated statement attributed to Aisha.

“I’m genuinely curious, when and where did Buhari supposedly tell her to apologise to Nigerians? Where did she even say this?” he questioned.