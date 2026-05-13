•Condemns demarketing of Nigerian airlines

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, has defended Air Peace against allegations that the airline abandoned passengers in London without accommodation following a flight disruption caused by a bird strike.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the NCAA boss dismissed viral claims that passengers were “stranded” in the United Kingdom, insisting that the airline acted responsibly and in full compliance with aviation safety protocols.According to him, all affected passengers were promptly accommodated at the Hilton Hotel near Gatwick Airport after the operating aircraft suffered a bird strike that was discovered during post-landing inspection procedures.

“There was no case of abandonment. The passengers were taken care of. In fact, my wife was on that flight and they were all accommodated by Air Peace,” the DG said.

He explained that the aircraft had landed safely in London and passengers had already disembarked when the pilot conducted a routine ramp inspection and discovered evidence of a bird strike. Following the discovery, Air Peace immediately contacted aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which advised that the aircraft be grounded pending further checks. The NCAA DG noted that the airline swiftly informed passengers of the development and provided several alternatives, including hotel accommodation and arrangements to move passengers on the next available Air Peace flight arriving from Abuja later that day.

“Delays and cancellations happen to all airlines,” he stated. “What happened to Air Peace was taken out of context, and it is unfair. No airline deliberately leaves its passengers stranded.”

Najomo also criticised individuals posting viral videos about the incident, questioning what more the airline could reasonably have done under the circumstances.

“At this point, what did you expect Air Peace to do? I am not here to defend Air Peace. If they go wrong, I will criticise them. But the NCAA investigated this incident and found that Air Peace did the right thing and followed all necessary protocols,” he said.

The aviation regulator further condemned what he described as efforts to “demarket” Nigeria’s leading indigenous carrier, urging Nigerians to support local airlines rather than amplify negative narratives.

“We should support our own. Incidents like this happen globally. It happened to Delta. It happened to British Airways. Nobody made noise about it or posted endless videos online. Why should Air Peace be treated differently?” he asked.

Delta Air Lines and British Airways were cited by the DG as examples of major international carriers that have also experienced operational disruptions resulting from unforeseen technical and environmental issues.

‎Najomo also linked recent disruptions in the aviation sector to the soaring global cost of aviation fuel, worsened by the ongoing Middle East crisis. According to him, airlines across the world are grappling with rising operational expenses and are implementing cost-cutting measures to survive.

‎‎He pointed out that several foreign carriers have reduced routes and cut inflight services in response to the economic pressure facing the industry.

‎‎The NCAA chief’s comments come amid increasing criticism of Air Peace by some celebrities and social media commentators, some of whom have called for a boycott of the airline over recent delays and cancellations.

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