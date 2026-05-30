AI key to ending Nigeria’s insecurity, says Gtext founder, Akintayo

By Lukman Olabiyi

The founder of Gtext Holdings, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, has urged both the government and Nigerians to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a strategic tool in tackling the growing insecurity across the country.

Akintayo, a global real estate entrepreneur, investor, author and business strategist, made the call while briefing journalists ahead of the 18th anniversary celebration of Gtext Holdings.

According to him, insecurity can no longer be addressed through conventional methods alone, stressing that technology-driven solutions, especially Artificial Intelligence, have become critical in modern security management.

He noted that security should not be left to government alone, describing it as a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of citizens, communities and private organisations.

“Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to transform the security architecture of the country through surveillance systems, predictive intelligence and rapid response mechanisms,” he said.

As part of efforts to contribute meaningfully to national security, Akintayo disclosed that Gtext Holdings has partnered with one of the largest CCTV camera manufacturers in China to deploy advanced surveillance solutions.

He said the initiative is aimed at improving monitoring systems and supporting efforts to curb criminal activities in communities and business environments.

Reflecting on the company’s 18-year journey, Akintayo stated that Gtext Holdings has made significant impact across various sectors of the economy, including real estate, agriculture, digital marketing and private security.

He added that the organisation remains committed to innovation, youth empowerment and national development through technology-driven investments and strategic partnerships.