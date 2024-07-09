Ahmed Musa: I’m on ‘little break’ from Super Eagles

Captain Ahmed Musa has said he has not yet quit the Super Eagles and he has only taken “a little break” from the national team.

Ahmed Musa did not enjoy a minute at the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where the Eagles finished as runner up.

He has been without a club since February when Turkish club Sivasspor terminated his contract.

“I only took a little break from the national team. But I didn’t exit the team,” he told journalists in Kaduna.

His last involvement with the Super Eagles was a seven-minute appearance in a friendly against Guinea earlier in January, with the last time he started a Super Eagles game going as far back as 2021.