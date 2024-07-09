NewsSports

Ahmed Musa: I’m on ‘little break’ from Super Eagles

1 day ago
0 83 Less than a minute
Ahmed Musa

 

Captain Ahmed Musa has said he has not yet quit the Super Eagles and he has only taken “a little break” from the national team.

Ahmed Musa did not enjoy a minute at the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where the Eagles finished as runner up.

He has been without a club since February when Turkish club Sivasspor terminated his contract.

“I only took a little break from the national team. But I didn’t exit the team,” he told journalists in Kaduna.
His last involvement with the Super Eagles was a seven-minute appearance in a friendly against Guinea earlier in January, with the last time he started a Super Eagles game going as far back as 2021.

Tags
1 day ago
0 83 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Nigeria police

Police Anti-Social-Vice Unit arrest 25 suspects in Kaduna

20 mins ago
PDP flag

Edo guber: PDP NWC  suspends Orbih

20 mins ago
Africa Summit

Africa Social Impact Summit hosts entrepreneurs, innovators, investors

57 mins ago
President Bola Tinubu

Minimum wage negotiations: Tinubu to meet with organised labour

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button