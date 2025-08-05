From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

‎Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has presented letters of employment to 1,038 young agricultural extension agents and support staff for the State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority.

‎

‎Presenting the letters at the Flag-off Ceremony for the Distribution of Employment Letters to 1,038 Successful Agricultural and Related Workers at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, the Governor said the extension service workers are expected to facilitate sustainable farming practices.

‎

‎The Governor charged the new employees to take the responsibility with seriousness, dedication, and a deep sense of duty to the people of the state.

‎

‎He warned them: “You must shun absenteeism, laziness, misconduct, and any form of corruption.

‎

‎”As frontline ambassadors of agricultural transformation, your conduct and commitment will directly influence the success of our efforts to revitalize agriculture and empower rural communities across the state, ” he stated.

‎

‎The Governor noted that: “We are building a new generation of field workers who will bring modern practices, improved inputs, and innovative solutions to our farms, our cooperatives, and our communities.”

‎

‎While congratulating the new employees, who he described as “change agents” in agriculture and agribusiness, the governor advised them to guide, connect, and facilitate with farmers to maximize productivity in the sector.

‎He thanked the management of the State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, KNARDA, the Civil Service Commission, and other stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make this milestone a reality.

‎

‎Earlier, the State Commissioner of Agriculture, Danjuma Mahmoud, said the decision to employ more workers in the sector is to enhance food security and increase the income of its citizenry.

‎

‎One of the beneficiaries, Saminu Sani Garba, on behalf of the others, expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf for the opportunity, despite thousands of other seekers. End.

‎

‎