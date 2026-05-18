African Marketplace (AMP), a growing trade and cultural platform connecting Africa and the Caribbean to global markets, is set to return for its second edition from October 10 to 12, 2026, at the Conrad Hotel Dubai.

The event follows the success of its inaugural outing in 2025 and is expected to attract exporters, investors, policymakers, distributors, creatives and cultural enthusiasts seeking new trade and investment opportunities.

Organisers said the three-day gathering will feature export-ready businesses and innovators from Africa and the Caribbean, showcasing products and services across sectors including fashion, furniture, art, cuisine, music, technology, wellness and creative industries.

Positioned as more than a cultural exhibition, AMP aims to serve as a commercial gateway designed to help African and Caribbean businesses scale internationally and strengthen access to global markets.

Founder of African Marketplace and the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy, Ibukun Awosika, said the 2025 edition demonstrated the region’s capacity to compete on the world stage.

According to her, the 2026 edition will build on that momentum with stronger commercial engagement and broader participation.

“African Marketplace 2025 was proof of concept. What the world witnessed in Dubai was not potential, it was excellence in full expression,” she said.

She added that organisers are positioning the 2026 edition to deepen trade conversations and project Africa and the Caribbean as globally competitive regions.

“For 2026, we are going even further. We are building on that foundation with greater scale, sharper commercial focus and an even stronger declaration that Africa and the Caribbean are not waiting to be discovered. We are here. We are globally ready,” Awosika said.

The organisers noted that AMP will feature curated exhibitions, business networking sessions, investment discussions, cultural showcases and partnership engagements aimed at promoting trade and cross-cultural collaboration.

They said the platform remains committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem where commerce, culture, innovation and identity intersect.

Exhibitor registration for the 2026 edition has opened, with businesses, investors and partners invited to participate.

African Marketplace is hosted annually in Dubai and focuses on providing African and Caribbean entrepreneurs and export-oriented businesses with international visibility, investment access and strategic partnerships.