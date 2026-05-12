Africa moves beyond raw export as Abuja hosts major resource summit

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

African leaders in mining, energy and finance sectors will converge on Abuja from June 23 to 25 for the 5th edition of the African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) 2026 as the continent intensifies moves to protect its mineral wealth and drive industrial growth.

The summit, scheduled to hold at the State House Conference Centre, is themed “One Africa. One Resource Vision,” and is expected to bring together top government officials, investors, mining experts and energy stakeholders from across Africa.

Organisers said this year’s gathering would focus on ending Africa’s long-standing dependence on raw material exports by promoting collective development and value addition across the continent.

At the centre of discussions is the unveiling of the Mutual Assured Development (MADE) Framework, an initiative being championed by the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) to strengthen cooperation among African nations in managing mineral and energy resources.

Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, currently chairs the organisation, while Moses Micheal Engadu serves as Secretary-General.

The summit, anchored by Romulus Mining, is expected to be declared open by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Organisers disclosed that AFNIS has already facilitated over $500 million in investment deals through local capital mobilisation and strategic partnerships.

The event will also feature technical sessions on artificial intelligence-driven mineral exploration, project financing and debt-for-industrialisation swap arrangements aimed at boosting Africa’s industrial capacity.

Vice President and Chief Economist of the African Development Bank, Kevin Urama, is among top speakers expected at the summit.

Special bilateral investment meetings will also be held to allow African governments and private investors negotiate partnerships and investment opportunities.

Registration for the summit is ongoing via AFNIS Summit.