AFNIS hits jackpot as Romulus Mining comes aboard as title sponsor

…targets $150m investment in Nigeria’s mining sector

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Romulus Mining has thrown its weight behind the 5th African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS 2026), emerging as the event’s title sponsor in a move that underscores growing confidence in Africa’s mining potential and Nigeria’s reform-driven solid minerals sector.

The summit, billed for June 23–25 at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, will hold under the theme, “One Africa. One Resource Vision.”

The company’s sponsorship of the landmark fifth anniversary edition of AFNIS is being viewed as a strong endorsement of the continent’s resource sovereignty agenda and the expanding role of indigenous firms in driving Africa’s economic transformation.

Romulus Mining, a leading indigenous exploration and mining company, operates across several mineral-rich states, including Osun, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kwara, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Ondo, Ebonyi and Kogi. Its portfolio covers gold, silver, lithium, graphite, tin, columbite, iron ore, lead, zinc, manganese and beryl.

Among its flagship assets is the Ifewara Gold Project in Osun State, situated along the highly prospective Ifewara-Zungeru shear zone, where visible gold occurrences have already been recorded. The company is also advancing the Ijero Lithium Project in Ekiti State to tap into soaring global demand for battery minerals.

In a clear demonstration of its ambitions, Romulus plans to increase its investment in Nigeria’s mining sector from about $50 million to $150 million within the next three years.

Industry observers say the sponsorship reflects the emergence of a new generation of African-owned mining companies seeking to move beyond extraction into value addition, industrial development and regional economic integration.

As part of the diversified Romulus Group, the company has interests spanning energy, telecommunications, media, financial services and industrial sectors, positioning it to support broader linkages between mining, infrastructure and manufacturing.

The sponsorship also signals increasing investor confidence in reforms being championed by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, and Nigeria’s efforts to become a major player in the global critical minerals value chain.

Developed by Core International with the support of the Federal Government, AFNIS has evolved into one of Africa’s foremost platforms for promoting investment, policy innovation, local value addition and cross-border resource integration.