Adeleke nightmare for APC in Osun — Ex–Oyetola aide

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An ex-Special Adviser to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on education, Jamiu Olawumi, on Thursday declared that Governor Ademola Adeleke has become “a nightmare” for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Speaking on a private radio station in Osogbo, Olawumi said Adeleke has continued to defeat the APC since 2017, when he first contested to replace his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, at the senate.

He said, “Adeleke defeated us in 2017 to win Osun West Senatorial District. He won in nine local government areas, we won in one.

“In 2018, Adeleke defeated Oyetola at the first ballot. If it was Oyetola that defeated him at the first ballot, should we have a rerun? He also defeated us in 2022 with over 28,000 votes.”

Olawumi argued that the fear of a fourth defeat would discourage Oyetola, even if he decided to contest again against Adeleke.

“So, even if Oyetola were fascinated to become governor again, the fear of fourth defeat steers him in his face. So, he might be looking for a proxy, and he got a proxy in AMBO, and Adeleke will also crux him. Adeleke has become a nightmare for Osun APC since 2017,” Olawumi said.

Asked why he chose to join Adeleke despite criticizing him in the past, Olawumi responded that Adeleke is now the “nightmare” of the APC.

“He had not achieved anything when he defeated APC in 2017, but if you now look at his ‘Goliath nature’ and what he has done in four years in Osun State, he has taken governance from where we left it,” he said.

Olawumi also justified his political stance, saying that ideology and opportunity determine party choices.

“If you are egalitarian, you can join any party that goes about that ideology, because first ideology of politics, even among the Greeks, is egalitarianism. So, where you feel you won’t be able to rise to the peak of your career, you are bound to suffer,” he added.