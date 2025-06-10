From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has condoled with the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, over the passing of his wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin.

Governor Adeleke, who expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Queen Abolarin, described the deceased as a virtuous woman and a pillar of support to the monarch in the challenging task of administering the affairs of his subjects.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Adeleke conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Oba Abolarin, the people of Oke-Ila, and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, where she worked before her sudden death, urging everyone touched by her loss to take solace in the fact that she lived a life full of impact.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, on the passage of his beloved wife, Olori Solape Christianah Abolarin.

“On that note also, I sympathise with the family and the people of Oke-Ila for the loss of a mother to many and a beacon of humility,” Governor Adeleke noted in a condolence message.

“My condolences also go to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, which has lost one of its resourceful and dedicated staff.

“As much as her demise may have pierced a deep pain in our hearts, we must honour the progress in our communities that she stood for while alive and uphold the values of contributions that defined her life journey,” Adeleke said.