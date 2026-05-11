Adeleke appoints Victoria “BOVAS” as Chancellor of Osun State University

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Mrs Victoria Adunola Samson, popularly known as BOVAS, as the new Chancellor of Osun State University.

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the tenure of the outgoing Chancellor, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, ended on 18 March 2026.

He explained that the Osun State Government paid a celebratory visit to Alakija to thank the Alakija family for their support for the university.

Apostle Alakija reportedly served as Chancellor for 10 years, from 2016 to 2026.

The statement commended Apostle Alakija’s impact, particularly the donation of the multi-billion-naira Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital to the university.

The new Chancellor, Mrs Victoria Samson, hails from Iree in Boripe Local Government Area and was born on 5 December 1949.

She is the founder of BOVAS Oil and Gas Company and is described as having grown the retail arm from one station to more than 200 stations, with more than 2,000 people employed as of 31 December 2025.

She reportedly owns the Texaco Petroleum franchise, won the Texaco Nigeria Plc First Nigerian Award for the Texaco LAWA (Latin America and West Africa) “Best Overall Dealer” in 1990, and holds leadership roles across the oil and gas sector, including positions with IPMAN and other industry bodies.

She also has educational and professional training, including a Professional Diploma in Marketing, a Harvard University Business School programme, Leadership for Family in Business (2013), and executive training at IESE, Barcelona.

Adeleke praised Mrs Samson’s integrity, accountability and patriotism, noting that her business approach reflects “decency” and honesty, particularly in a society where people are often accused of cutting corners.

He congratulated her as the third Chancellor of Osun State University and said she will represent the people and government in that role.