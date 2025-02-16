By Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has accused the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, of conspiring with security operatives to instigate unrest in the state.

Speaking at a press conference at the Government House, Okefia, Osogbo, on Sunday, Adeleke alleged that the Commissioner of Police and the Director of the State Security Service were colluding with Oyetola to enforce a Court of Appeal judgment and forcefully take over local governments.

He claimed that plans had been finalised to unleash chaos across the state starting Monday.