Adebayo emerges SDP presidential candidate

09 May 2026 8:20 pm WAT

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Adebayo emerges SDP presidential candidate,
Enugu State

Party warns against one-man rule

By Sunday Ani

Adewole Adebayo has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections, following his unanimous adoption at the party’s national convention in Bauchi on Saturday.

Adebayo, who was the sole aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket, was elected through consensus by delegates from the 36 states of the federation during the convention, which also witnessed the election of new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In his acceptance speech shortly after his emergence, he decried the economic hardship, insecurity, and poor leadership confronting Nigerians, declaring that the country was drifting dangerously towards authoritarianism and political intolerance.

He decried the worsening unemployment situation among young Nigerians, saying graduates could no longer secure jobs while many citizens lacked access to basic healthcare and decent living conditions.

“Why would Nigerians be hiding from immigration in China when I have a country of my own? Why are countries calling me a criminal when I have a country of my own?” Adebayo queried.

He also criticised the political elite for seeking medical treatment and investing heavily abroad while ordinary Nigerians suffered at home. According to him, it is unacceptable that leaders are buying houses overseas while many Nigerian women still give birth under trees due to poor healthcare infrastructure.

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Speaking further, he expressed concern over insecurity in the country, alleging collaboration between elements within the government and criminal groups. He questioned what he described as the back-and-forth relationship between security agencies and terrorists, insisting that Nigerians deserved a safer and more accountable nation.

The former presidential candidate commended Bala Mohammed for allowing the party to hold its convention in the state despite alleged pressure from unnamed forces to frustrate the gathering. He described the governor as “a true representative of democracy” and praised him as a worthy successor to the ideals of the late Aminu Kano.

He warned that Nigeria was gradually sliding towards “one-man rule”, arguing that the survival of democracy depended on the protection of multiparty politics and freedom of association.

“The theme of my speech today is, ‘Use your freedom while you still have it to give meaning to multiparty democracy.’

“People have told me that Nigeria is at the verge of a one-party state, but I said the real danger is that we are at the verge of one-man rule.”

He further stated that even members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were victims of internal suppression because, according to him, major decisions within the party were being determined by one individual.

He stressed that Nigeria needs political diversity and ideological competition among parties that remain loyal to the unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

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