ADC’s Hayatu-Deen pledges focus on security, jobs in 2027

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Foremost banker and presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has said he would prioritise security and job creation if elected president.

Hayatu-Deen said this was because there is a strong nexus between security and a viable economy, noting that when businesses struggle, the impact is felt across the country.

The presidential hopeful, who spoke at a meeting with young entrepreneurs, explained that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are responsible for the majority of jobs in the country and the sustenance of millions of households.

According to him, his vision for the country is centred on building a productive economy that rewards enterprise, restores investor confidence, improves security and reduces the burden on businesses.

Hayatu-Deen, who noted that addressing the security challenge in the country is critical to economic recovery, posited that farmers, traders, transporters, manufacturers and investors cannot operate effectively in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

“Having spent years supporting the growth of businesses and helping to create millions of jobs, I understand both the promise of our SMEs and the constraints holding them back. When the enabling environment is right, businesses thrive. When it is not, even the most resilient struggle.

“Our SMEs should be building, hiring, innovating, and expanding, not merely struggling to survive. Nigeria cannot create prosperity while its businesses are suffocating under rising costs and insecurity.

“This is why we are running, to fix this. To build a safer country, create more jobs, lower the cost of doing business, and give millions of Nigerians a real opportunity to succeed,” he said.