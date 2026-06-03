From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

The African Democratic Congress flagbearer for the Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency elections in Cross River State, Chief Ambassador John Williams, has vowed to ensure that government revenue directly reaches the people.

Williams, who won ADC’s keenly contested primary, said his pledge comes from years inside the system as a civil servant.

“I had always been criticising politics and politicians based on how they handle the masses. The revenue is there, but the people are dying of hunger,” he said.

The aspirant said the failure to deliver funds is visible. “In my immediate community, Big Qua, for over nine months there has been no electricity. We have a board chairman, councillor and local government chairman. They do not care,” Williams stated. He noted that a transformer was only recently brought to the area without power being restored.

To ensure revenue gets to the people, Williams outlined three priority areas where he said funds have consistently gone missing: electricity, healthcare and education.

“As a student, you cannot read without light. So education must start from the grassroots. I have made up my mind to sponsor scholarships for the less privileged,” he said.

On healthcare, he cited the death of University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) students as proof of a broken system.

“They died simply because the health system was not working. If the system had been working, those students would not have died,” Williams said.