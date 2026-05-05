ADC gave Peter Obi edge over other aspirants – Abdullahi

By Seyi Babalola

Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said that the party favoured Peter Obi over any other aspirant while he was a member.

Abdullahi made the remark while criticising Obi’s claim that internal dispute was one of the reasons he moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time, Abdullahi stated that Obi and Kwankwaso’s defection was noteworthy because they are prominent politicians.

He said: “I will be lying to say that their defection didn’t mean anything because these are two significant frontline politicians in this country, and when you lose those two politicians, then you will feel that you have lost something.

“But it’s not a mortal blow because what we are trying to do is to build a broad-based coalition that would include everyone.

“The reason we are building this coalition is because our individual parties have been destabilised, and the only way out was to come together.

“There was a consensus among us that the direction this country is going was quite precarious, and the only way we can win the election and rescue the country from the misrule of the APC is to build a party that is formidable enough.

“Obi and Kwankwaso have a different political idea of what the party should be doing.

“Obi said himself that once we present two candidates against President Tinubu, we have given him a chance. I wonder what has changed.

“So if the legal challenges are the reason that we have left after creating the impression that ADC is drowning in these mountains of legal challenges, the answer is no.

“At the moment, we have only three cases which are flimsy without trying to be prejudicial, as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC.

“I can tell you that none of the aspirants and leaders have been favoured like Peter Obi.”