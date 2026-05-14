ADC faction disowns Bolaji Abdullahi’s N800bn FAAC allegation

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The faction of the African Democratic Congress led by Nafiu Bala Gombe has distanced itself from a statement allegedly issued by Bolaji Abdullahi claiming that more than N800 billion was generated through deductions from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations for political purposes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party said its attention had been drawn to a statement made by Abdullahi, who claimed to be the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, alleging that the funds were being mobilised for political activities in preparation for the next general elections.

Reacting in a statement, the Director of Media and Public Affairs of the ADC, Christopher Okechukwu, categorically dissociated the party from both Abdullahi and the statement credited to him.

Okechukwu reaffirmed the party’s commitment to principled opposition politics and democratic values ahead of the 2027 polls.

“The attention of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been drawn to a statement made by one Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi claiming to be the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC,” the statement read.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), therefore, wishes to categorically dissociate itself from a statement issued by Bolaji Abdullahi, purportedly on behalf of the party, in which he alleged that over N800 billion was generated through deductions from FAAC allocations for political purposes in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

“The ADC hereby disowns both Mr Abdullahi and the said statement, as neither reflects the position nor the official views of the party. As a political party founded on the principles of truth, the ADC, even as an opposition party, will not engage in baseless propaganda or the dissemination of misleading information capable of deceiving Nigerians.

“The ADC remains committed to playing the role of a principled opposition and will continue to challenge and criticise government policies and programmes which it considers detrimental to the interests and welfare of the Nigerian people.

“The party’s objective is to win elections based on the credibility, popularity, and acceptability of its candidates and programmes, and not through the making of unsubstantiated or unfounded allegations against the government or public officials for the purpose of scoring cheap political points.”